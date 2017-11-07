‘The Mick’ Season 2 Gets More Episodes

Fox has increased the order for Season 2 of The Mick to 20 episodes, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The series premiered in January and was the season’s top-rated new comedy debut. Kaitlin Olson leads the series as Mickey, an irresponsible adult who steps in to take care of her three nieces and nephews after their wealthy parents go on the run.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘The Mick’ Fans React to That Wild Wedding Scene

“Mickey’s trying to figure out how to balance taking care of them and having a life of her own,” Olson previously told Entertainment Weekly. “Who knows if she’s trying to just prove that she can or because she actually cares about them?”

A few weeks after its premiere, Fox upped the first season’s episode order from 13 to 17 and renewed the show for a second season in February.

“From the earliest stages of development, all of us at Fox had enormous faith in The Mick, and it hasn’t disappointed,” David Madden, Fox’s president of entertainment, said in a statement at the time. “Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal. [Creators] John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection. We really couldn’t be happier with The Mick, and we’re so thrilled to renew the series for a second season.”

The Mick airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo Credit: Fox