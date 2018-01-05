Fans React to ABC Canceling ‘The Mayor’

Fans of ABC’s The Mayor are seeing their laughter turn into tears following ABC’s announcement that the freshman comedy had been removed from the office.

Following the announcement Wednesday that the comedy, which premiered in October to decent measurements but saw its viewership slide, was being cancelled, fans were quick to take to Twitter to share their reactions.

Awful decision by the network, it was the new show with the best critics by experts and media. The show and the cast deserved better, starting with the time slot. — Adry Ramiss 🇲🇽 (@AdryRamiss) January 5, 2018

i’m so upset. the mayor has so much potential with such a talented cast and abc isn’t even giving it a chance to go anywhere, smh. — Jess (@screamgleek) January 5, 2018

This is a huge shame — it was such a fun and joyful show. I adored it and the characters. I really hope someone else picks it up..it deserves it. — Jon Peck (@abellwillring) January 5, 2018

The Mayor, airing during Tuesday’s 9:30 p.m. ET timeslot, faced tough competition from mega popular NBC drama This Is Us, it’s overall viewership dipping to 2.45 million despite having decent key demo ratings.

Despite an order for three back-up scripts, along with four unaired episodes left in the series, there are currently no plans to schedule additional episodes on the network, ABC replacing it with reruns of Modern Family.

Hope for the show, which tells the story of an idealistic young rapper who runs for mayor in his town and wins, isn’t completely lost. It is reported that ABC Studios plans to shop the series elsewhere, with Hulu currently holding the stacking rights to the comedy.

The Mayor‘s cancellation marks ABC’s second cancellation of the season after the network axed Ten Days in the Valley in December.