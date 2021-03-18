'The Masked Singer' Season 5: What to Know About the Judges

In tonight's (March 17) episode of The Masked Singer, viewers at home were shocked to discover the woman behind the Phoenix mask was Caitlyn Jenner. However, there are still some remaining questions for the rest of the season. For starters: who are the rest of the people in Group B? Who will win Season 5? And while their careers speak for themselves, what more is there to learn of The Masked Singer's judges? Along with the new interim host Niecy Nash (who is taking the place of Nick Cannon for an undisclosed amount of time after Cannon tested positive for coronavirus), this season's team of judges includes Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy –– each of whom has an impressive career spanning multiple years in the entertainment industry. Do you agree with the panel's guesses for #RaccoonMask? 🦝 Catch up on the season premiere of #TheMaskedSinger anytime: https://t.co/yJgW8eNUg3 pic.twitter.com/Zr2Fyin1dQ — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 14, 2021

Ken Jeong .@kenjeong thinks #ThePigletMask is a game changer! Do you agree? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/QHZOwgroDv — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 18, 2021 Transitioning from medical school to becoming an actor that would be known for his roles in The Hangover, Knocked Up, and Crazy Rich Asians, Ken Jeong's rise in Hollywood was quickly successful. In his latest role as a panelist on The Masked Singer, Jeong easily became known as the show's comedic factor –– and going up against comedian Niecy Nash is no easy feat. prevnext

Nicole Scherzinger We love the confidence, @NicoleScherzy! Drop a 💚 below if you agree. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/x6Ist9NnAM — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 18, 2021 Before Nicole Scherzinger started guessing performers on the hit competition show, she was the lead singer in the pop girls group Eden's Crush. The group was incredibly popular in the early 2000's –– their debut single "Get Over Yourself" peaked at no. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, the girls eventually disbanded due to the fall of their label London-Sire Records. Scherzinger then went on to join the Pussycat Dolls, again as a lead singer, where she stayed until she released her solo debut Killer Love in 2011. Following the release of her debut and a solo tour, she then made the transition to acting. Her largest appearance was a turn in Men in Black 3 and from there, she would go on to star as a judge on another competition show: X-Factor U.K. prevnext

Robin Thicke Amen to that, @robinthicke! ✨ #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Xz557h9oZP — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 18, 2021 Robin Thicke, a Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, has been working in the music industry since he was a teenager. He signed to Interscope records at 16 years old and his career would go on to reach R&B high heights, earning 15 Platinum records. He's worked with Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, Pink, Usher, and others. He was married to Paula Patton for almost nine years (they'd been together for a total of 21 years). The couple divorced and he's currently engaged to April Love Geary, with whom he shares three children: Mia Love Thicke, Lola Alain Thicke, and Luca Patrick Thicke. prevnext