'The Masked Singer' Reveals Identity of Walrus and Milkshake During '90s Night

Despite being pushed back (and pushed, and pushed) due to the World Series, Masked Singer's '90s night did not disappoint as the show's milestone 100th episode aired. '90s rap duo Tag Team, who also served as Masked Singer hype men in this episode, performed "Whoomp! (There It Is)" as part of the episode's throwback theme. Lance Bass of NSYNC also made his debut on the show, although he wasn't a contestant. To assist each competitor, he was joined by fellow '90s star and close friend Danielle Fishel.

The Lambs, last week's champions, were up against the Milkshake and Walrus this week. Each mask sang a different '90s hit, starting with Walrus singing Spin Doctors' "Two Princes," then Milkshake sang Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Jump on It," and Lambs sang Alanis Morissette's "Ironic." As soon as Walrus went home, Nicole Scherzinger needed a consolation hug from Ken Jeong, who guessed the singer was John Stamos; Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg argued that he was Scott Wolf; Scherzinger guessed Mario Lopez. Robin Thicke, however, identified Walrus as '90s heartthrob and Blossom star Joey Lawrence from the episode's opening moments.

Thus, Milkshake faced the Lambs. It was up to each contestant to present their take on Haddaway's song "What Is Love." However, in the end, the Lamb's pared-down rendition of the song won over the panelists, who sent them to the semi-finals. As a result, Milkshake had to unmask, and the panelists' guesses were mainly way off. Scherzinger, McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Jeong went the rapper route, guessing LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and T.I., but only Thicke came close with his guess of NFL star DeSean Jackson. It was revealed that Milkshake was former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell.

The final round of episodes before the semi-final will begin next week, with three all-new masks. Post his Masked Singer appearance, Lawrence spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his experiences on the show. When asked if he and his famous brothers Matthew and Andrew discussed doing the show together, he answered, "I certainly would have. Believe it or not, the brothers and I are working together on a lot of things again, for the first time in a long time, which is exciting. Actually, the reason why [Masked Singer] came up is because yes, for years, they've been guessing either myself or it was me and my brothers, like they did earlier this season with the Mummies. So it just made sense."

He added, "But Fox and myself, [there's] my success on Tubi, which is their streaming service, and then [the movie] Frankie Meets Jack, which is a script that my wife and I wrote, which will be their big kind of romantic comedy for Valentine's Day coming out in 2023, and we just got back from Boston shooting that for a couple months. It's this kind of burgeoning relationship with Fox. So we were able to slot myself into Masked Singer, which we've been trying to do for a couple years now for this week, which is great. And then we have a new show we're working on with Fox, with my brothers and I, for the first time in 17 years. So we're really excited about that and our growing relationship with Fox and all the great people that work there."