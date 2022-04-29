'The Last O.G.' Canceled at TBS After 5 Seasons

✖

The Last O.G. is the latest series to end on a cliffhanger, with its cancellation being revealed on the heels of Warner Bros. Discovery's shift on scripted content is grabbing headlines. The twist is that the cast and crew of the Tracy Morgan comedy series found out the show wouldn't return months ago.

According to TV Line, The Last O.G. is not part of the new push away from scripted content. The news does confirm that the show was not long for the television world. The show followed Morgan's Tray, a newly released ex-con who returns to a version of his old Brooklyn neighborhood that he does not recognize. Fifteen years behind bars allows much time for gentrification to take hold and allows former loves to move on and marry successful white men and raise twins you never knew you had helped create.

The show expanded from there and grew to have a passionate following that had to survive through the COVID pandemic. Sadly, it also ended with a reasonably sour close to the series that saw Morgan take the blame for a shooting and surrender to police. All of this happens on the day of his children's graduation, by the way.

Hopefully, they can create a one-off special for HBO Max or some finale movie. The series premiered in 2018 with solid ratings for the network, though those numbers fell as the show continued season-to-season. During its run, it was a consistent top 10 comedy on cable and managed 20 million viewers on TBS and digital streaming.

Fans on social media were sour over the cancellation and surprised how the series wrapped up with its current finale. "Man they cancelled the Last OG??? That's big trash," one person wrote. "Uhhhh....[TheLastOG] better deliver me some closure. Move it to HBO Max for a fifth and final season," another added.

The Last O.G. represented Morgan's return to television after his life-altering vehicle crash in 2014, traveling in a Mercedes Sprinter minibus in New Jersey when struck from behind by a Walmart tractor-trailer. Morgan remained out of the public eye for a year or more, recovering and filing a lawsuit against Walmart over the crash. His first public appearance came in an interview with Today's Matt Lauer, revealing he didn't remember the crash and he dealt with "good days" and "bad days" due to his injuries.

He later made a surprise return at the 67th Primetime Emmys and then hosted SNL later in the year. Along with The Last O.G., Morgan also returned to the stand-up stage and released a special titled Staying Alive on Netflix in 2017.