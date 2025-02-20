‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

The Last of Us Season 2 finally has a premiere date. HBO announced Wednesday that the hit Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring postapocalyptic drama will debut its second season on Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET, sliding into The White Lotus Season 3’s timeslot just a week after the hit series wraps its current season on April 6. Episodes will be available to stream on Max.

The Season 2 premiere date marks a two-year break between seasons after the Season 1 finale aired in March 2023. After Season 1 covered the events in Naughty Dog’s hit video game The Last of Us, Season 2 will follow the sequel, The Last of Us: Part II. Per the official logline, “Years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Along with Pascal and Ramsey reprising their respective roles as Joel and Ellie, returning cast members include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara will also guest star in an undisclosed role.

Spanning seven episodes, Season 2 will only cover a fraction of The Last of Us Part II. Co-creator Craig Mazin previously explained that the “story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons. When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes.”

While the season will be two episodes short of the debut season’s episode count, Mazin promised that “each episode is like a meal. You can have a light dinner or you can go to a 12-course French restaurant.” Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, he said the episodes “are high-calorie, dense episodes. If you consider action and drama and scope to be the things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop. You will not be bored.”

With an April 13 premiere date, The Last of Us Season 2 is set to conclude in late May. It is believed that the series will run for a total of three or four seasons. The Last of Us Season 2 is available to stream on Max.