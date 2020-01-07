‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

Kelly Clarkson has survived the difficult landscape of daytime television. Her talkshow The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for a second season on Monday. The show is the top rated new syndicated series of the 2019-2020 season, NBCUniversal Television Distribution said.

The Kelly Clarkson Show launched on Sept. 9 and airs in every market in the county on more than 200 stations. Clarkson averages 1.9 million viewers, with the best start for a new daytime show in seven years. The show is fourth among syndicated daytime talk shows overall. The only shows ahead of Clarkson are Dr. Phil, Live with Kelly and Ryan and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, NBCUniversal Television Distribution, said in a statement. “It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.”

The fact that Clarkson’s show scored the best start for a new daytime talker in seven years underscores just how hard it is to launch a new show when so many people turn to DeGeneres, Dr. Phil McGraw, Wendy Williams and other veterans instead of new shows. Thanks to her high profile as a pop star and a coach on NBC’s The Voice, Clarkson has easily outperformed this season’s other freshman shows, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Clarkson has beat Tamron Hall and Jerry Springer’s Judge Jerry by about 600,000 viewers each.

Clarkson has also produced several viral moments during her run, racking up more than 1.5 million subscribers since September on social media platforms. Guests have included Chance the Rapper, DeGenere, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Garner, John Legend, Jay Leno, Jason Momoa, Tyler Perry and her Voice co-star Blake Shelton. Clarkson has also put her singing talents to use on the show by performing duets with many of her musical guests, including Garth Brooks and Cyndi Lauper.

One of the show’s most high-profile moments came when she hosted the first-ever reunion for the first American Idol season. Judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul joined Clarkson and Justin Guarini in a late September episode.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced by NBCUniversial Domestic Television Distribution, with Alex Duda as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, also serve as executive producers. The series is filmed at Universal Studios in Universal City, California.

Clarkson can also be seen on The Voice, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal