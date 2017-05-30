'The Keepers' Update: New DNA Evidence Found In Sister Cathy Cesnik’s Murder Case

Netflix's latest true-crime documentary The Keepers is a hit and everyone who has watched the series has only one question: who killed Sister Cathy Cesnik?

Well, for all the fans with remaining questions, there has been an update in the murder case. And this update involves Father Joseph Maskell.

According to Hollywoodlife.com, Joseph Maskell's body was exhumed in Feb. 2017 and his DNA was tested by a forensics lab against DNA evidence found near the crime scene of Sister Cathy. On May 17, the Baltimore Sun reported that his DNA did not match a sample that was taken.

"For now, we've pretty well reached the end of the road when it comes to forensic evidence," Elise Armacost, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department said. "Our best hope for solving this case at this point lies with the people who are still alive. And we hope that someone will be able to come forward with conclusive information about the murder."

This is huge news regarding Sister Cathy's case. One of the major theories that The Keepers hypothesizes is that Maskell either killed Sister Cathy or had her killed. Sister Cathy was a teacher at Archbishop Keough High School and went missing in Baltimore in 1969. She was found dead two months later.

Father Maskell was a counselor and chaplain at Archbishop Keough from 1967 to 1975. In the 1990s, Jean Wehner came forward and alleged that Father Maskell had sexually abused her and allowed other men to do the same. Jean claims that Father Maskell took her to Sister Cathy's body and said to her, "See what happens when you say bad things about people."

Jean and other former students of Sister Cathy believe that the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the authorities covered up Sister Cathy's murder after she suspected Father Maskell was sexually abusing several young girls at the school.

And after almost 50 years, Sister Cathy's murder has remained unsolved. However, this is a small step towards justice.

Despite the fact that Father Maskell's DNA does not match the DNA found at the crime scene, Armacost notes that the results don't necessarily clear him as a suspect. It just means that there's no link between Maskell and the crime scene.

The Keepers, a 7-part documentary, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

