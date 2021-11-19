‘The Haunted Museum’ and ‘Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life’ Renewed for Season 2 on Travel Channel

There’s some great news for fright fans this week, as The Haunted Museum with Zak Bagans and Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life have been renewed for Season 2 on the Travel Channel. Both shows are freshman series for Discovery Inc. networks, and have been big hits with audiences. In addition to airing on the Travel Channel, the shows are also available to stream on Discovery+.

In a statement on the renewals, Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content general manager Matthew Butler said, “We’re thrilled to announce that Zak Bagans and Eli Roth will be creating more incredible cinematic content for our horror-loving audience.” Butler added, “Viewers are mesmerized by the scripted and real-life haunted horror stories that each of these series delivers. Zak and Eli are brilliant storytellers and masterminds at evoking true terror. These are the scariest horror anthology series we’ve ever created, and we can’t wait to get back into production.”

In The Haunted Museum, Bagans leads viewers on a journey through some of the darkest and most nefarious artifacts in his own personal paranormal collection. Based on Bagans’ actual Las Vegas museum, the series features scripted stories around items in his possession that have cryptic pasts and macabre reputations. Notably, Roth is a producer on the show.

As for A Ghost Ruined My Life, that series features real-life accounts from people who found themselves tormented by malicious unseen forces. It also utilizes reenactments to help convey just what kind of hell they suffered. In a recent exclusive interview, Roth told PopCulture.com about how he came up with the idea for the show and what he wanted to explore. “I was really interested in kind of documentary horror, or scary documentary,” he began.

Roth continued, “I started thinking about stalkers and what if you had a stalker that was a ghost? And what if you were at dinner with someone, and they started knocking the candles over? What would that be like if you couldn’t get rid of your ex, and your ex was a ghost? And I thought, ‘Does this happen?’” Soon, Roth and his team “started looking into” stories of real-life hauntings and they “realized that not only does it happen, it’s so unbelievably common.” There is currently no word on exactly when The Haunted Museum and Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life will return for their second seasons, but fans can see all episodes of their first seasons on Discovery+.