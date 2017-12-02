‘The Good Doctor’ Winter Finale Finds Shaun Meeting His New Therapist

Throughout the first half of The Good Doctor‘s debut season, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) has been concerned about getting Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) the best support possible.

In a new clip, exclusively shared via Entertainment Weekly of the mid-season finale airing Dec. 4, Glassman tries to introduce Shaun to a therapist and it doesn’t go so well.

Glassman got Shaun to at least meet with a new in-house therapist. But Shaun has insisted that he doesn’t want a stranger in his home. When Glassman introduces him to the therapist, he is clearly not comfortable.

Shaun agrees to meet her, but the next shot shows him leaving Glassman’s office. “I’m already proud of you, Shaun,” Glassman says repeatedly as he walks away.

The midseason finale, titled “Sacrifice,” is also expected to touch on workplace sexual harassment when Claire (Antonia Thomas) meets a new surgeon.

It was Glassman who supported Shaun joining the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital as a surgical residence, despite his colleagues’ objections. Shaun has autism and savant syndrome, which help him find unique solutions to surgical problems, but he struggles in social situations.

The show has been a surprise hit for ABC and was picked up for a full season early on, building a big fan base on social media. It is based on a South Korean show of the same name and developed by House‘s David Shore.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

Photo credit: ABC / The Good Doctor