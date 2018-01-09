‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Devastated by Twist After Shaun’s Kiss

It finally happened. During Monday night’s episode of The Good Doctor, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) had his first kiss. But then there was devastating news from his neighbor, Lea (Paige Spara), turning joy into tears for Shaun online.

In “Islands Part One,” Lea convinced Shaun to go on a road trip. He called in sick to Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) and the two friends left San Jose behind for a day.

After learning how to drive and getting drunk, Lea told Shaun that he was on a date. She begged him to kiss her.

It looked like fans had a reason to cry tears of joy instead of sadness for a little while. But then the bad news came.

Lea told Shaun he needed to face his fears, so he agreed to talk to Glassman. This, in turn, inspired Lea to decline an offer for a promotion at a job she doesn’t like. This means she plans on taking over her late grandfather’s body shop in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A devastated Shaun had no idea what to say, so he left the diner.

The episode ended with Shaun sitting at a bus stop. The preview for next week’s episode makes it appear that Shaun wants to leave San Jose with Lea.

Needless to say, Twitter was in tears. Here are some reactions to the emotional turn of events.

Me after tonight’s episode of #TheGoodDoctor (who the heck can wait a week now?????) 🍏❤️🍏❤️ pic.twitter.com/j5bSQbsIWW — beachdreamerwav (@beachdreamerwav) January 9, 2018



I would be SOOOO bummed out if the Good Doctor Writers didn’t keep Shaun & Lea as a storyline. It is too good to not pursue. https://t.co/p1I0Q86iPp — Massena1 (@Massena1) January 9, 2018



I was for Shaun & Claire being endgame up until Lea came into the picture. Shaun/Claire didn’t really have scenes together. I want Lea/Shaun to be endgame but after this episode I’m not sure & I still don’t feel the romantic chemistry between Shaun/Claire. #TheGoodDoctor — Candra (@1creativecandra) January 9, 2018



I could not get enough of Shaun and Leah! From Shaun opening up about his family to their kiss. Well done, #TheGoodDoctor. #Shea? pic.twitter.com/59tyJtcKSg — Dáquan (@Daquan_17) January 9, 2018



@freddiehighmore is tremendous. That is all. @GoodDoctorABC

(Btw-let’s not forget Dr. Brown’s fab storyline fearlessly fighting back against being sexually harassed by another doctor. Timely and well done. Ok, *now* that is all.) — Lisa Greene (@LisaGChgo) January 9, 2018

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET on Mondays.

Photo credit: ABC/Eike Schroter