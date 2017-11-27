‘The Good Doctor’ to Tackle Workplace Sexual Harassment in Upcoming Episode

An upcoming episode of The Good Doctor will tackle a timely subject, workplace sexual harassment.

TVGuide learned that the surprise hit ABC series will include an episode where Claire (Antonia Thomas) has an interaction with a predatory surgeon.

Claire decides to relax before trying to solve a difficult problem in surgery. When she’s offered celebratory drinks, the surgeon acts inappropriately with her. But she fears she’ll be punished for speaking out against a superior. After all, she has a habit of refusing orders at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

She gets some help from a patient who saw the incident and they come up with a plan to confront him. But will this get her justice or get her in more trouble?

The TVGuide report is likely referring to the Dec. 4 episode, “Sacrifice.” According to the network description of the episode, a new young doctor impresses St. Bonaventure’s doctors at first, but he puts one of our heroes in an “awkward position at work.”

But first, there’s tonight’s episode, “Intangibles.” The Nov. 27 episode starts with the doctors taking part in the international humanitarian program to help a boy from the Congo who has a congenital heart defect. Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) thinks the procedure will be dangerous, but Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is convinced it’s the right thing to do. Shaun also has an awkward encounter with neighbor Lea (Paige Spara).

Back on Nov. 20, it was reported that one member of the team will be leaving in a mid-season shake-up.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on Mondays.

Photo: ABC/Stuart Pettican