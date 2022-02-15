‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Gets Early Premiere Date

The Good Doctor is returning for Season 5 much earlier than expected. The Freddie Highmore-led medical drama will premiere Monday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET, as first reported Tuesday by TV Line, returning midseason after ABC pulled struggling new drama Promised Land after just five episodes. The Good Doctor will fill Promised Land‘s spot in the schedule, picking up where Season 4 left off with Shaun and Lea’s dramatic journey to the altar.

Confronted by his wife-to-be about manipulating his patient satisfaction scores, Shaun felt betrayed, dramatically declaring he couldn’t marry her after the tragic and preventable death of a premature baby was caused by Ethicure’s business practices. In The Good Doctor‘s midseason premiere, Shaun and Lea will have to determine where their relationship stands now. Meanwhile, Audrey attempts to expose Salen’s cover-up surrounding the baby’s death before it’s too late.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/St5t8GU_3s4

The Good Doctor currently stars Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, Bria Samoné Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo. Guest-starring in the midseason premiere are Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Roberta Valderrama as Candace Williams, Charley Koontz as Phil Hall and Adam Greydon Reid as Dr. Fremes.

While fans of Promised Land won’t be able to watch the rest of the season on ABC, the show’s cord hasn’t been totally cut. The series will remain in production and will deliver all 10 episodes that were originally ordered on Hulu, releasing a new episode every Tuesday. All episodes that have already aired on ABC are also available on Hulu.

“Promised Land is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud,” an ABC representative told TV Line Tuesday. “We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”