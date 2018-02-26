‘The Good Doctor’ Returns After Three-Week Break

The Good Doctor is finally back after an excruciating three-week break due to the Winter Olympics. The new episode, “Heartfelt” airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

The last new episode was “She,” which aired back on Feb. 5. In that episode, Dr. Morgan Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) made her debut on the show, and fans were not exactly welcoming with open arms. Morgan was introduced as a new rival for Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas), and she made it clear early on that she is not at the hospital to make friends.

“She” also saw Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) take a caring tone toward a patient who was biologically male but identified as a woman. At first, Shaun insisted on referring to the patient with male pronouns, but as he began to understand her situation, he began using feminine pronouns. His mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) praised him for his handling of the case, as did fans at home.

The series also welcomed comedian Chris D’Elia as Kenny, Shaun’s new neighbor. He moved in after Shaun’s crush, Lea (Paige Spara) moved to Pennsylvania. D’Elia told his fans on Instagram he appears in a “bunch” of episodes, so this is just the start of Shaun and Kenny’s friendship.

In the Feb. 26 episode, “Heartfelt,” we will meet another new character. Will Yun Lee, who recently appeared in Netflix’s Altered Carbon, will play a former police officer who decided to become a doctor.

Preview photos from the episode also show that Morgan and Shaun will work together on the case of a patient with a rare heart condition that makes it impossible to leave her home. The patient has a big group of friends and hopes the doctors can help her have a better life.

The other doctors at San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital are faced with the case of a young patient who needs an organ donation, and that causes a moral dilemma for the parents and patient.

After this episode airs, The Good Doctor fans still have to worry about one more skipped week. ABC will not air another new episode on Mar. 5. Instead, the next new episode airs on March 12, beginning three straight weeks of new episodes. The season finale airs on March 26.

ABC has not renewed the show for a second season, but it seems likely. Through 14 episodes, the show has averaged 9.97 million viewers and a 1.84 18-49 demographic rating. Highmore also earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Photo Credit: ABC