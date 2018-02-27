‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Don’t Like How Morgan Treats Shaun

The Monday episode of The Good Doctor was the first time fans got to see how Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fionna Gubelmann) handles working with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). Needless to say, fans were not pleased with her treatment of the autistic doctor.

In “Heartfelt,” Shaun was assigned the case of a young girl whose rare heart condition makes it impossible for her to leave her home. Now, she has the St. Bonaventure Hospital team in San Jose working on her case and hopes they can make her life better.

The patient’s enlarged heart is beating near her stomach, much lower than wear it should be. Shaun is a little confused about how Spirit could become popular without ever actually contacting anyone. Spirit became an Internet celebrity, so she has been chronicling everything that happens to her.

Meanwhile, the doctors are preparing for a fundraiser, and Morgan insists Shaun gets a tux. He reluctantly agrees, since it is a black-tie event.

@FionaGubelmann @GoodDoctorABC Morgan please be nice tonight!!! Do you think someone might throw a glass of wine at you at the gala?😉🍷#TheGoodDoctor — Kim Morgan Waugh (@KimKmorganw) February 27, 2018

Morgan can’t be all bad if she’s coaching Shaun through his fashion choices….#TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/h6Of5oP5Wz — Sneakynin (@sneakynin) February 27, 2018

Shaun and Morgan clashed over what to do with Spirit, but Morgan’s idea to use an experimental surgery is approved. It will expand her ribcage, which will allow them to operate on her heart. It is not reversible, which is why Shaun did not believe in the idea.

Fans think Morgan has been downright rude to Shaun throughout the episode.

“I get you’re autistic.” Honestly, Morgan is the rudest. Shaun is actually intelligent and has the patient’s best interests #TheGoodDoctor — Talk Nerdy With Us (@TalkNerdyWithUs) February 27, 2018



Morgan really underestimates Shaun #TheGoodDoctor — Michael War (@MichaelWar1) February 27, 2018



I hate Morgan so much omg she’s so annoying #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/tJXY8fYGA1 — ashley rose (@ashkeyroad) February 27, 2018

During the procedure, Morgan kept pestering Shaun about the suit. He then bluntly asked her if she respects him. She told him she does not.

Gubelmann even responded to a fan who told her how terrible Morgan is.

That’s okay! That’s a huge compliment. And as an actress, it’s fun to play a part where the character is controversial and has room to grow/learn. #TheGoodDoctor #Morgan @GoodDoctorABC — Fiona Gubelmann (@FionaGubelmann) February 27, 2018

The surgery on Spirit worked, so she could finally hug her parents.

Morgan made her debut in the Feb. 5 episode of The Good Doctor, “She.” In that hour, she worked with Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) and made it obvious that she does not plan on making friends with her fellow residents.

Morgan told Claire she thinks Shaun will become a permanent resident because of his relationship with Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff). Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) did not have a chance because he is still in the dog house because he was disciplined for assaulting a doctor who sexually harassed Claire, or so Morgan thinks.

