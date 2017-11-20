‘The Good Doctor’ Could Lose Full-Time Doctors in Mid Season Shakeup

ABC’s The Good Doctor, the freshmen series which has become the sensation of 2017 fall TV, may be saying goodbye to a cast member.

According to an exclusive from TVLine‘s Michael Ausiello, it’s teased that one fan favorite doctor may be making a controversial exit on the show sometime in the near future. The character’s departure is alleged to set the tone for a larger storyline moving forward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There isn’t yet any speculation on who this supposed doctor could be, and it is not yet clear if he/she will be fired or willingly exit San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, but it’s sure to shake up the core group of characters. And for fans who are worried that their favorite may be leaving for good, don’t worry too much, because it may be an exit that doesn’t stick, leaving some leeway for the character to return

The Good Doctor, based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name and created by House creator David Shore and former Hawaii Five-O co-star Daniel Dae Kim, follows Shaun Murphy, a young surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. After becoming one of the most-watched shows with stellar ratings, it was picked for a full 22-episode order by ABC.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.