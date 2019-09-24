‘The Good Doctor’: Glassman and Andrews Get New Jobs in Season 3 Premiere

The Good Doctor Season 3 premiere featured two doctors getting new jobs at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Dr. Marcus Andrews was brought back to the hospital as an attending surgeon, while the now cancer-free Dr. Aaron Glassman agreed to return as president. The new jobs quickly solved the problem of including the two characters, who appeared to be drifting away from the hospital at the end of Season 2.

Andrews (Hill Harper) was first introduced as the president and Chief of Surgery at the hospital when the series began. However, he left his position as chief, and was replaced by Jr. Jackson Han (Daniel Dae Kim). In the tense Season 2 finale, Han and Andrews had a stand-off that ultimately ended with Han being fired. Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) was hired as the new Chief of Surgery.

In the aftermath, it all seemed like Andrews’ days at the hospital were behind him. When Lim went to his house for some advice on how to handle the nurses’ demands for more staff, she found Andrews relaxing and waiting for another job to come up. Andrews told Lim she had to understand she could not always be herself on the job, especially when she has a new job. Lim took her advice, and she solved her problems. She offered to help him by offering him a position at the hospital to prove he has not burned all his bridges, and he ultimately took the job.

Later on, Lim introduced Andrews as a new attending surgeon. The news left everyone else surprised.

While Lim was working on bringing back Andrews, Allegra Aoki (Tamlyn Tomita) was trying to coax Glassman (Richard Schiff) back. This did not go well at first, since it looked like Glassman was ready to retire after his cancer battle. He did find a job as a primary care physician, but even Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) knew this could not last. An experienced brain surgeon like Glassman would want a better job.

Andrea tracked Glassman down and offered him the position of president at the hospital. He had his demands though. While he’s working as president, he also wants to oversee the clinic to help low-income patients. Andrea promised they would re-open the clinic and his office could be there.

“Do I have to wear a tie?” Glassman asked, signaling his acceptance.

Glassman’s future on the show was in question throughout Season 2 as he battled cancer. Thankfully, the procedures he went through helped save him and he got engaged to Debbie Wexler (Sheila Kelley). That story will be picked up in the next episode.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Art Streiber