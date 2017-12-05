‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Stunned by Shocking Winter Finale Twist

ABC said The Good Doctor season finale was going to be dramatic, and it delivered in more ways than one. Fans were left stunned by the the episode’s one-two gut punch twists at the very end.

Spoilers follow for “Sacrifice.”

Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) was fired for assaulting Dr. Matt Coyle (Eric Winter), who sexually harassed his girlfriend Claire (Antonia Thomas).

But that wasn’t the only big twist: Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) disappeared. Inspired by patient Bobby (Manny Jacinto), who told him to never let anyone tell him how to live his life, he confronted Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff). He told Glassman he was only trying to push him into seeing a therapist to make himself happy.

Glassman said this wasn’t true. He is not happy seeing Shaun in pain. Shaun began hitting himself in the head as he repeated what Bobby told him. As Glassman tried to get Shaun to stop hurting himself, Shaun hit Glassman and ran off.

Glassman and Jessica (Beau Garrett) went to Shaun’s apartment to find it abandoned. The episode ended with Glassman telling Jessica Shaun wasn’t coming back.

When The Good Doctor returns in the spring, Glassman will have to convince Shaun to stay.

Fans were shocked by the turn of events. Here are some of the reactions to what went down tonight.

Me after watching the winter finale of #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/IkHVPcklLA — beachdreamerwav (@beachdreamerwav) December 5, 2017

What did Glassman expect? He just kept pushing Shaun. I know he wants what’s best for him, but ease up a little. That put a strain on their relationship. Great performance tonight from everyone, especially between @Richard_Schiff and @freddiehighmore. 👍 #TheGoodDoctor — Sparklegirl95 (@KendallLover78) December 5, 2017

Some fans understood why Shaun ran off.

Shaun has to come back, he just needs time. #TheGoodDoctor — Myrn (@LeMyrn) December 5, 2017



I completely understand Shaun. Sometimes a little too much. #TheGoodDoctor — inner vs. outer me (@misfittoymaker) December 5, 2017

Omg Shaun Murphy ran away and Jared Kalu Got fired from his job this get worse I want know what going happen next season of #TheGoodDoctor 😦 — Tay-Tay❤ (@Taytayloveo) December 5, 2017

Jared gets fired and Shaun runs away….umm no…I’m sorry @GoodDoctorABC but you only get one intense moment and I am not happy with either…how about Dr. Coyle gets fired and Shaun gets his surround sound #ThatsWhatReallyHappened #TheGoodDoctor — Alex&ria Rich🐢 (@iAMRich1743) December 5, 2017

