‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Stunned by Shocking Winter Finale Twist

ABC said The Good Doctor season finale was going to be dramatic, and it delivered in more ways than one. Fans were left stunned by the the episode’s one-two gut punch twists at the very end.

Spoilers follow for “Sacrifice.”

Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu) was fired for assaulting Dr. Matt Coyle (Eric Winter), who sexually harassed his girlfriend Claire (Antonia Thomas).

But that wasn’t the only big twist: Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) disappeared. Inspired by patient Bobby (Manny Jacinto), who told him to never let anyone tell him how to live his life, he confronted Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff). He told Glassman he was only trying to push him into seeing a therapist to make himself happy.

Glassman said this wasn’t true. He is not happy seeing Shaun in pain. Shaun began hitting himself in the head as he repeated what Bobby told him. As Glassman tried to get Shaun to stop hurting himself, Shaun hit Glassman and ran off.

Glassman and Jessica (Beau Garrett) went to Shaun’s apartment to find it abandoned. The episode ended with Glassman telling Jessica Shaun wasn’t coming back.

When The Good Doctor returns in the spring, Glassman will have to convince Shaun to stay.

Fans were shocked by the turn of events. Here are some of the reactions to what went down tonight.

Some fans understood why Shaun ran off.

