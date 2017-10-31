‘The Good Doctor’ Fans Get Emotional Over This Week’s Ending

“I loved Steve and my rabbit.” – Shaun #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/tkxecn2qlY — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) October 31, 2017

Fans of The Good Doctor are getting used to being in tears by the time an episode ends and this week’s was no different. Towards the end of this week’s episode, Freddie Highmore’s Dr. Shawn Murphy told Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) he didn’t want love. It’s scenes like that which prove you need a box of tissues by your side.

At the end of “Not Fake,” Shaun tells Aaron he doesn’t love his brother Steve or his rabbit because they are both dead. “I don’t want love,” Shaun says, not realizing that he has plenty of people around him who care about him. Aaron just says “OK,” and offers to take him out to breakfast. Shaun agrees, but he wants four pancakes instead of three.

After that moment, The Good Doctor fans took to Twitter, sharing their love for the show. But they are also sad about how it ended.

I’m here to love him pic.twitter.com/rmabxUB8Yz — ♡H / 249 DAYS!♡🎃👻 (@Emilyxxxxx1D) October 31, 2017

Shaun doesn’t want love because everyone he has ever loved has died #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/XH0a9GqJTa — Morgan 🎃 REPUTATION (@yslmorg) October 31, 2017

#TheGoodDoctor is the only tv show that I am constantly trying to hold back tears each week. pic.twitter.com/jQorULr16X — 渡我被身子 (@_Toga_Himiko) October 31, 2017

This Good Doctor fan thinks the show’s first six episodes have packed in as much drama as Grey’s Anatomy‘s first six seasons.

#TheGoodDoctor is feeling like Grey’s Anatomy after 6 seasons in only 6 episodes. Once you start the exaggerated drama you can’t go back… — Margarita Wells (@margaritakwells) October 31, 2017

Other fans were really disappointed to learn that they have to wait two weeks for the next new episode.

#theGoodDoctor what? Two weeks? No I love this show so much. What’s gonna help me get through the Sanvers break up next week? — Jenny Liebowitz (@JennysTrueHappy) October 31, 2017

Me knowing that I have to wait two weeks for the next episode of #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/zsYA3IrBI6 — Daisya👻 (@DaisyaSpencer) October 31, 2017

Me just finding out I have to wait 2 weeks for a new #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/YA8lUfVykC — Julie-lynne (@Tattooed_Athena) October 31, 2017

