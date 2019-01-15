‘The Good Doctor’: Dr. Lim Survives Fatal Disease

The Good Doctor returned Monday night with a handful of cliffhangers from the midseason finale to resolve, including the fate of Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang).

In the first part of “Quarantine,” which aired back in early December, two patients died from an airborne disease in the St. Bonaventure Hospital emergency room, forcing Dr. Marcus Andrews (Hill Harper) to close off the area. Unfortunately, Lim and Drs. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) were both stuck in the quarantine, along with Dr. Alex Park’s (Will Yun Lee) son (Ricky He).

During the episode, Lim contracted the disease and separated herself from everyone else. She had to walk Reznik through an emergency surgery with a glass door separating them. Lim later fainted, and the episode ended before we learned if Lim survived.

Thankfully in Part 2, Lim survived. Morgan and a nurse helped keep her alive. At the end of the episode, she was still in a hospital bed recovering.

Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) later visited Lim, and was relieved to see her doing well. The two are close friends, drinking buddies and started sleeping together.

“Merry Christmas,” Melendez said as he walked in.

“I don’t think I’ll forget this one,” Lim replied.

“Me neither,” Melendez said. “The idea of you not being around… wasn’t ok with me. Who would I drink bourbon with?”

“I think my bourbon days are behind me for a little while,” Lim said.

“I’ll wait,” Melendez said as Lim smiled.

Earlier in “Quarantine Part 2,” Melenedez had his own concerns. He was treating a bone marrow transplant patient whose donor, the patient’s father, was initially stuck in the quarantine. During Part 1, the patient’s heart stopped and Melendez ignored the do-not-resuscitate order the patient signed. In Part 2, the patient’s heart finally started beating, but there was a problem – his father was still in quarantine.

Melendez hatched a plan to get the transplant done though after talking it over with Andrews. The father was moved to a janitor’s closet where part of his bone marrow was removed by Park. They slid the marrow down a laundry shoot to the basement, where Melendez and Dr. Claie Brown (Antonia Thomas) performed the surgery.

Sadly, while the transplant was successful, the father suffered a heart attack and died.

The Good Doctor airs on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC