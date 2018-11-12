‘The Good Doctor’ Deals With Heated Family Feud on Monday Night’s Episode

This week’s episode of The Good Doctor sees Dr. Shaun Murphy and the St. Bonaventure Hospital team scrambling to work out a heated family feud while a brother’s life hangs in the balance.

In “Hubert,” two brothers arrive at the hospital, with one needing immediate treatment because he has a nail in his kidney. The other brother offers to donate his kidney, but only if the brother agrees not to sell their father’s business.

“We both need to make a sacrifice,” the younger brother said.

“You greedy snake,” the bed-ridden brother replied.

Shaun later told the older brother it was a good deal because it guaranteed he will live.

“He would rather die,” Shaun (Freddie Highmore) told the younger brother.

“I’m willing to let him,” he replied.

Meanwhile, a friend of Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) is dying of cancer. She wants Claire’s help, but Claire is not so sure she can. Also, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) is starting to feel the effects of his treatments.

This week’s episode picks up after the events of last week’s “Two-Ply (Or Not Two-Ply),” in which Lea (Paige Spara) and Shaun continued getting comfortable living together. It was not working at first, and Lea even visited Glassman and thought about moving out, but she agreed to stay if Shaun made some concessions. If they were going to live together, some things had to go Lea’s way in the apartment.

“Two-Ply” also provided a rare humanizing moment from Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) when she had to amputate a violinist’s arm. In an interview with TVLine, Gubelmann said her emotional scene with the patient was not written to be as emotional as it was.

“That was something that I found in that moment, and I just felt like her fighting back those tears… felt right there,” Gubelmann explained. “Originally it was just written that it was very hard to watch, but just based on everything I was getting from the actress, that’s what felt right.”

Shaun and Lea previously agreed in “Tough Titmouse” that if they were going to move in together, they would have to stay friends. She is not interested in a romantic relationship with Shaun.

The Good Doctor is now in its second season and has been a big hit for ABC.

“I think we all knew that we had a good show, and we were all hoping for the best, of course,” Tamlyn Tomita, who plays Allega Aoki, told PopCulture.com recently. “And we were thrilled every time we would come together in a room, especially with all the cast, just to see the rainbow of colors that were represented in our cast.”

New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC