ABC Gives ‘The Goldbergs’ Spinoff Set in 1990s a Second Chance

ABC is bringing The Goldbergs’ 1990s-set spinoff back from the dead.

The network announced Monday that the pilot episode for Schooled, created by Adam F. Goldberg, will air as an episode of the flagship show this month. ABC did not pick up the pilot back in May.

The episode is titled “The Goldbergs: 1990-Something,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The episode picks up at William Penn Academy in the 1990s as former teacher and now head of the school John Glascott (Tim Meadows) leads a faculty with different views on how to mentor students and recruits his tough-as-nails-sister Lucy (Nia Long) to join his staff and enroll her teenage daughters Felicia (Rachel Crow) and Gigi (Summer Parker) as new students. Wendi McLendon-Covey guest stars in the episode as the hilarious Beverly Goldberg.

“I am beyond grateful that [ABC Entertainment president] Channing [Dungey] and ABC has decided to give my Goldbergs spinoff show a chance,” showrunner Goldberg told The Hollywood Reporter. “Last spring, the ’90s spinoff tested higher than the Goldbergs pilot, so I certainly had high hopes for the project. Young Sheldon has proven that fans are very loyal and will watch a spinoff, so we are hopeful that we make a real splash when it airs so we can begin the conversation again about getting this on the air.”

Schooled wasn’t picked up last May, making room for comedies Alex Inc., The Mayor, Splitting Up Together and the Roseanne revival.

Dungey told The Hollywood Reporter that if the episode performs well on its own, ABC could consider picking up Schooled for series in the future.

“It’s up in the air; we haven’t had a real discussion about that yet,” Dungey said. “I’m excited because there were so many things about the pilot that I really loved and I’m excited to share that with audiences. After that, we’ll see what happens,.”

The Goldbergs is already renewed for next season, which could be the show’s last.