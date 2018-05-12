‘The Goldbergs’ Spinoff Receives Official Title and First Image

The Goldbergs spinoff has finally received an official title and promotional image.

On Friday, ABC confirmed the upcoming series will be titled Schooled, a title attached to the project during its previous incarnation.

The network also released a first look at the show, which will star Bryan Callen, AJ Michalka and Tim Meadows reprising their roles from The Goldbergs. Callen stars as Coach Mellor, the gym teacher at William Penn Academy, and Meadows stars as Principal Glascott. Michalka’s Lainey Lewis was a student in The Goldbergs and Erica Goldberg’s best friend, but she grows up to become a teacher at the school in the ’90s-set spinoff.

The new series was based on a story by Marc Firek and The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Golberg. Firek, who wrote the teleplay, and Goldberg are executive producers with Doug Robinson, reports Deadline.

Schooled had a difficult birth. It was first developed as a pilot for the 2017-2018 TV season, but ABC passed on it in May 2017. That same month, Goldberg told fans that Schooled was the title of the project, and Netflix would not pick it up.

Schooled. Netflix passed on buying the goldbergs so nope. — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) May 18, 2017

In January, the pilot aired as a special episode of The Goldbergs titled “The Goldbergs: 1990-Something” and included a cameo from Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly Goldberg.

Since the special episode was one of the highest-rated episodes of the season for The Goldbergs, the network decided to put in a series order in April. A month later, the network finally revealed the title.

In January, Goldberg told Entertainment Weekly that ABC‘s decision to pass on the show last year did not make sense to him.

“It just kind of came and went,” Goldberg told EW. “It’s really bizarre to us. I was told they wanted a workplace show. Ours was a family meets the work place. That fit into what they wanted to do. It had a diverse cast they were looking for, and it had two of the most popular characters from its No. 2 show.”

As for the main Goldbergs series, it was already renewed for a sixth season and will be back in the fall. The series is based on Goldberg’s life and pays tribute to the pop culture of the 1980s.

Sean Giambrone stars as Adam, with Jeff Garlin as his father and McLendon-Covey as his mom Beverly; Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrentia play his older siblings, Barry and Erica; and George Segal plays his maternal grandfather Pops. Comedian Patton Oswalt narrates the show from adult Adam’s perspective.

