'The Drew Barrymore Show' Renewed for Season 2

The Drew Barrymore Show, the Charlie's Angels star's foray into daytime television, will be sticking around for a second season. CBS Media Ventures announced on Wednesday that the syndicated talk show not only survived a series launch in a pandemic, but it managed a bump in ratings from November 2020 to February 2021, prompting a second season renewal.

"Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day," said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, in a statement. "The show truly embodies Drew's spirit, and we're thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall."

"We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected," Barrymore added. "This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us."

Barrymore's sunny yet vulnerable presence struck a chord with viewers, providing a fun space to escape from the pandemic blues. Barrymore's interview style has also resonated, something that the host prides herself on. "We’re all human beings on this planet going through our lives and our journeys and there’s a way to connect through that,” Barrymore told TODAY. “We don’t have to poke. I’m not looking to mess someone over. But at the same time, I just like to go in beneath the layers. I can’t stand the surface. I’ve never lived in that space."

Barrymore has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades, and while she has wanted to explore talk shows for years, she never anticipated that it would happen during a pandemic. "I have worked really hard on a lot of things in my life that didn’t manifest, and I know those all ended up being building blocks for something else, so I tried to keep that discipline that I don’t think anything is a waste of time," Barrymore told Variety. “The harder you work and the more you apply yourself, somewhere, it will pay off."

