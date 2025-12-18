The CW to Air Classic 1980 Christmas Special This Weekend

Take a trip to Jellystone Park this holiday season with a classic Christmas special on The CW.

Beloved Hanna-Barbera character Yogi Bear stars in the 1980 musical TV special Yogi’s First Christmas, which airs Friday, Dec. 19, on The CW from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

“Businesswoman Sophie Throckmorton plans to sell the Jellystone Lodge, devastating the regular guests – including Huckleberry Hound, Augie Doggie and Doggie Daddy, and Snagglepuss,” according to the network, “and it’s up to Ranger Smith, manager Mr. Dingwell, and the newly awake Yogi, Boo Boo, and Cindy to keep the Christmas spirit alive amidst the mischievous attempts of two villains to ruin the fun.”

The Christmas fun continues on The CW on Monday, Dec. 22, when Netflix’s original romantic comedy A California Christmas: City Lights airs from 8 to 10 p.m. ET. The film, which debuted on the streamer in 2021, follows Callie (Lauren Swickard) and Joseph (Josh Swickard) one year after they fell in love. Now running a dairy farm and winery, the couple’s romance is threatened when business and family obligations call Joseph back to the city.

The CW then bids farewell to 2025 as it celebrates the biggest moments of the year with Popstar! Best of 2025 on Friday, Dec. 26, from 8 to 9 p.m. ET. Presented by Associated Television International, host Elizabeth Stanton will count down the “greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2025” based on polls from Popstar! Magazine.

