The CW Reveals Return Dates for ‘The 100,’ ‘The Originals’

The wait is almost over, CW fans!

The network has finally announced the rest of its midseason schedule, which includes the season premieres of fan-favorite shows like iZombie and The 100, as well as a new night for Dynasty.

iZombie will return to screens for its fourth season on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET following Legends of Tomorrow. On March 7, teen soap Riverdale will be followed by a new Lucy Hale-led dramedy, Life Sentence. This will leave Dynasty on its own on Fridays, beginning March 9.

One week after new series Black Lightning wraps, The 100 will premiere its fifth season at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 24. The Originals will kick off its last season at 9 p.m. April 20, just one week after Jane the Virgin airs its Season 4 finale.

The rest of CW’s veteran programs — like Supernatural, Arrow and Jane the Virgin — will return to their midseasons during the month of January.

Check out the list below.

Monday, Jan. 1

Valor – 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 5

Crazy Ex. Girlfriend – 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 15

Supergirl – 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 16

The Flash – 8 p.m. ET.

Black Lightning (series premiere) – 9 p.m. ET.



Wednesday, Jan. 17

Riverdale – 8 p.m. ET.

Dynasty – 9 p.m. ET.



Thursday, Jan. 18

Supernatural – 8 p.m. ET.

Arrow – 9 p.m. ET.



Friday, Jan. 26

Jane the Virgin – 9 p.m. ET.