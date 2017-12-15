TV Shows

Fans Love to Relate to ‘The Crown’s’ Princess Margaret

The hit Netflix series The Crown debuted its second season on Dec. 8, and fans are instantly connecting with Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Played by Vanessa Kirby, the character struggles with balancing her role as the Queen’s sister (played by Claire Foy), serving as the Countess of Snowden and falling in love with photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones (played by Matthew Goode). Many fans of the show have taken to Twitter saying the can relate Margaret’s hard-partying, directionless lifestyle.

Some fans are rooting for her relationship with Jones while the series goes on.

While other fans a grabbing saving some of her one-liners for everyday use.

The Crown Season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

