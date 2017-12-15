Fans Love to Relate to ‘The Crown’s’ Princess Margaret

The hit Netflix series The Crown debuted its second season on Dec. 8, and fans are instantly connecting with Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Played by Vanessa Kirby, the character struggles with balancing her role as the Queen’s sister (played by Claire Foy), serving as the Countess of Snowden and falling in love with photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones (played by Matthew Goode). Many fans of the show have taken to Twitter saying the can relate Margaret’s hard-partying, directionless lifestyle.

princess margaret is a MOOD pic.twitter.com/ETx8CFWDea — izzycc (@lookwhoitiz) December 10, 2017

Princess Margaret is the funniest character on television. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) December 11, 2017

i relate to princess margaret in so many levels pic.twitter.com/K0oiBaqrpe — carol do reino (@liarsmysecret) December 12, 2017

Some fans are rooting for her relationship with Jones while the series goes on.

Hey this Tony the photographer episode of #TheCrown is the sexiest thing ever. Go Princess Margaret 📸👸🏻 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 11, 2017

While other fans a grabbing saving some of her one-liners for everyday use.

I kind of want Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret to look upon me with the kind of sexy, louche disgust she musters in episode 4. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) December 8, 2017

“as long as none of them breed horses, owns lands or knows my mother.” – Princess Margaret #thecrown my sentiments when finding new people and escaping my social circle lol — Heather (@Cloudia) December 13, 2017

The Crown Season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix