‘The Conners’ Tackles Workplace Injuries Storyline in Winter Premiere Episode

The Conners returned for its first episode of 2019 with a topical episode dealing with workplace injuries and lawsuits.

The Roseanne spinoff series took a page out of the original’s book and brought a common issue about how companies deal with workers getting injured on the job, as well as the law officers who make a living off of those injuries during the winter premiere episode, titled “Rage Against the Machine.”

The episode begins with the family together in the living room taking care of DJ (Michael Fishman), who was sent to the Conners’ house to recover from a cold, since Geena and Mary didn’t want to get sick as well.

When Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) arrives at the house she wonders where Dan is because she needs him to put up some shelves at her apartment, but he is not at home, as he is covering for DJ on his vending machine route.

Jackie then opens the door and Dan (John Goodman) arrives with a sling on his arm, revealing that a vending machine fell on him while doing on the job. He reveals that he had to spend four hours in the emergency room and will have to pay $6,000 for the medical bill.

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) says that since they can’t afford it, they have no choice if the company doesn’t pay the bill but to sue them. DJ protests that it might get him in trouble.

“Relax Deej, I’m not suing anybody, I’m sure the company will cover my expenses,” Dan assures his son.

The next day, Darlene and Dan meet with a representative of the vending machine company to report the accident. Dan says he hopes to get his expenses covered by the company, though the man says that since Dan wasn’t the actual employee hired to do the job, the company is not liable and would only pay half of his bill. In response, Darlene threatens to sue the company, which escalates the claim and ends the conversation.

Dan later walks into the kitchen and gives Darlene a hard time for picking a fight during the negotiation, but she has already set an appointment with a lawyer. Dan says he does not want one or any help from Darlene on the issue.

Darlene admits she is worried what might happen should Dan stop being able to work and have this bill over his head, given their lack of savings.

“I will not be a burden, I’ll sell my organs to science… slowly,” Dan says.

The lawyer, Brian Foster (Peter Gallagher) arrives and he assures the family that he will fight for them to get a fair settlement. He claims he could get a six-figure settlement from the lawsuit.

“They’ll settle this long before it goes to trial, wouldn’t it be nice to have some money saved?” Brian says.

Later at the restaurant, the family celebrates that Dan could be able to actually retire due to the settlement. He announces that while the sum of money wouldn’t make them rich, it could allow them to be more comfortable with bills and encourages Mark (Ames McNamara) and Harris (Emma Kenney) to dream for summer arts classes and college, respectively.

Later, Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) goes to Darlene about her concerns, telling her that DJ has been depressed and fears the possibility of getting fired because of the lawsuit.

“Did you know he’s been seeing a therapist for the last few years?” Geena reveals of Darlene’s brother, though Darlene says there’s nothing she can do.

Then, Brian knocks on the door looking sad and reveals that the company wants to fight the lawsuit in court. They agree to settle, which would cover the bills and his lawyer fees enough for them to only have to pay a little bit of money, and he agrees to fight for DJ to keep his job after all.

Outside the house, Brian attempts to apologize and tells Dan he was willing to fight for them to get more money, but Dan sees through him.

“You made my family think that things were going to work out and then you bailed on us,” Dan says.

“No other lawyer would’ve done anything different,” Brian says.

“That’s the first honest thing you’ve said to me,” Dan responds. Dan later tells Mark he will still go to his art class in the summer, and they’ll figure out how to pay for it.

As the episode ends, Darlene reveals that due to their low incomes the hospital bill is not as expensive as they first thought so they have some of the settlement left over. The episode ends as they joke about what privileges to enjoy with the rest of the money, including trips and a months supply of steak dinners.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.