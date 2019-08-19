‘The Conners’: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Possibly Returning for Season 2 as Dan’s Romantic Interest

Will Katey Sagal be making an appearance on season 2 of The Conners? TVLine reports that the sitcom is courting the Married With Children and Sons of Anarchy veteran to return for a “significant” role on Season 2. She’d reportedly reprise her guest-star role of Louise, a former high school friend of Dan and Roseanne’s who left Lanford to pursue a music career. But once she returned to town and worked at Casa Bonita last season, Louise made a play for Dan (John Goodman) in Season 1’s eighth episode — although the grieving widowers rebuffed her advances.

In January, star and executive producer Sara Gilbert gushed to TVLine about Sagal’s “amazing” performance, adding that she would “love to have her back” in a then-potential Season 2.

Gilbert also confessed that she was “not sure” if and when Dan would be ready to pursue a new relationship in the wake of Roseanne’s death. “If he ever did,” she added, “it wouldn’t be something he was looking for.”

In addition to playing Peg Bundy on Married… with Children, as well as SAMCRO matriarch Gemma Teller on Sons of Anarchy, Sagal’s massive TV resume also stretches to include Futurama‘s Leela and 8 Simple Rules‘ Cate Hennesy.

Season 2 of The Conners, slated to kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, will consist of 19 episodes, a good deal more than Season 1’s 11-episode order.

Season 2 of the much-talked about comedy series will likely pick up where the last left off, with the intensified love triangle between Darlene (Sara Gilbert), David (Johnny Galecki) and her new boyfriend, as well as the last minute plot twist of Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) boyfriend and father of her future baby getting deported.

“We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family,” ABC President Karey Burke said in a press release when the Season 2 renewal was first announced. “This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves.”