‘The Conners’ Season 2 Sneak Peek Shows Becky Giving Birth

The Conners fans were gifted a new sneak peek into the first episode of Season 2 on Wednesday. In the video, Becky can be seen in labor in the midst of a rather difficult birth. Darlene and Jackie look on helplessly as the leaked title of the episode — “Preemies, Weed and Infidelity” — hints at an early arrival.

In the delivery room, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) look on helplessly as Becky (Lecy Goranson) struggles to deliver her baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Showrunner Bruce Helford confirmed to TVLine that “the baby is going to be born prematurely.”

“Becky is already worried about her capabilities as a mom, and the [premature birth] triggers all kinds of guilt, because she was drinking when she first got pregnant — when she didn’t know she was pregnant,” he said.

The baby’s father, Emilio, will still be in Mexico, Helford confirmed, following his deportation in last season’s finale. “So Becky doesn’t have that support.”

Later in the teaser trailer, Jackie and D.J. (Michael Fishman) peer over an incubator. “Another Conner in the world,” Jackie says to D.J. “What we don’t have in quality we make up in volume.”

A previous teaser for Season 2 released earlier this week featured crazy antics from the family, with special moments from Season 1 highlighting Gilbert, Metcalf and John Goodman. It included a couple of brief scenes, including a moment where Darlene tries to have dinner with her kids, Mark (Ames McNamara) and Harris (Emma Kenney) — but they’re too interested in their phones.

“I’ll always have these silent lunches to look back on,” Darlene snidely remarks.

In another scene, Jackie complains to Dan (Goodman) about not getting invited to the house.

“Why doesn’t anyone ever invite me over?” Jackie asks.

“You’re always here!” Dan yells back.

Season 2 of The Conners will consist of 19 episodes, which is a dramatic increase from Season 1’s 11-episode debut.

The Conners Season 2 debuts on ABC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Photo credit: ABC