‘The Conners’ Promise Big Reveal in New Episode 5 Photos

The Conners is promising big “life-changing” news for the family in Tuesday’s next episode.

The upcoming episode, airing Tuesday Nov. 20 and titled “Miracles,” promises introductions, family confrontations and big news that will leave both the members of the Conner family, and viewers stunned.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at photos and learn more about the next episode below.

“Miracles”

According to the official synopsis for the episode, “Life-changing news lands in the Conner household when a member of the family makes an announcement that no one saw coming.”

The Conners have already had quite a year with the death of matriarch Roseanne Conner (Barr), but could a new member of the family be coming soon? The show did tease an unexpected pregnancy could be on the horizon ahead of the series premiere so we will have to wait and see.

Confrontations

Earlier episodes hinted at Dan’s (John Goodman) concern for Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) drinking habits. The pair made a deal where she would cut back, but she seems to not be sticking to her end of the bargain. Could this lead to some tension between father and daughter?

In this photo of the pair at the Mexican restaurant where Becky works, it seems as though he is disappointed about something.

Neil Returns

Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) new love interest, Neil (Justin Long), is back in the new episode. The pair met as she hit the town with Becky and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), after meeting her ex husband’s new girlfriend, and spent the night together.

Things appear to be heating up between the two lovebirds with more than one date under their belt. This photo seems like they’ve taken a serious turn. Could Neil be looking for more than just a fling?

Dinner with the Family

It appears as though Darlene and Neil are taking a major step in their relationship this episode, as she will be introducing her new man to Dan and Jackie.

Things seem to be going well in this photo, but will Neil be able to keep up with the Conner family.

DJ and Geena

DJ (Michael Fishman) and Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) will also be joining the big family night out. Neil does not know what he has gotten himself into.

Now that Geena and DJ are living in the army base with their daughter Mary (Jayden Rey), it’s nice to see them still taking time to spend quality time with the rest of the family.

What Are You Reading?

This photo shows Darlene, Dan and Jackie looking overheat looks like a tabloid magazine named “Lock ‘Em Up.”

The seemingly conservative paper may be holding a story that inspires Jackie to help out one of the restaurant’s busboys with his English, as she will be offering her services during the episode.

Intervention or Big News?

Things will be getting tense on The Conners during the next episode as this photo shows Becky visibly upset as she talks with DJ, the family could be staging an intervention for her supposed drinking problem.

But could this be the moment Becky delivers the “life-changing news?”

All Love

Regardless of fighting and disagreements, The Conners always find a way to be there for one another.

In this photo of Dan and Becky trying to get some sort of frozen drink out of the vacuum, the pair seem to be preparing for another heart-to-heart.

Is Becky going to fess up to her drinking problems? Will she announce she’s pregnant? What other things could the show surprise us with?

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.