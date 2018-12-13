8 ‘The Conners’ Moments That Made Us Fall in Love With the Reboot

The Conners is only a few episodes away from wrapping its first season and it’s already made its way into many television fans’ hearts.

The Roseanne-less spinoff was born out of controversy, but has managed to make itself stand out and remain ABC‘s No. 1 comedy of the year. With the death of Roseanne Conner (Barr) behind them, the series has kept her presence in the story while also bringing more heartwarming family moments to keep The Conner family in viewers’ hearts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at some of the moments from The Conners that made us fall in love with the spinoff series.

Dan Stepping Up

During the first episode of the new series, the Conner family was still reeling from Roseanne’s recent death of a drug overdose. Dan had to step up and give advice to Mark after he was trying to choose between two boys he liked at school.

The sweet conversation led to Dan opening up more and talking about emotional subjects that Roseanne usually would handle, including telling his grandson to never be afraid to talk about his feelings.

David’s Return

Johnny Galecki made a triumphant return to The Conners as David Healy during the second episode the new series.

The eventful appearance introduced viewers to his new girlfriend Blue (Juliette Lewis) and also saw David and Darlene finally being the process of getting divorced after years apart.

While moment was heartbreaking for Roseanne fans shipping the original couple, seeing Darlene finally ready to get back out in the dating world felt like a sign of growth.

Welcome Geena

One of The Conners‘ better changes so far has been the permanent return of DJ’s (Michael Fishman) wife Genna (Maya Lynne Robinson).

The military veteran fits in great with the cast in the new series and has had several standout moments in the first few episodes, including the episode where she convinced the Conners to go to church.

While the series did not really explain what led to Geena staying after she was originally only supposed to be in Lanford for Roseanne’s funeral, we are happy to have her in town for good.

Jackie Being Jackie

Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) was always a great source of laughs throughout Roseanne’s original run and the reboot, but she has come back with a new energy for The Conners.

From her hilariously strange new relationship with Peter (Matthew Broderick) to her fights with Dan (John Goodman) to make sure she is still a big part of the family after Roseanne’s death, Jackie has been a source of light for the show, and our lives since the beginning of the new series.

Darlene’s New Boss/Beau

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is putting her career back on track on The Conners by working as a managing editor for one of Lanford’s few publications, a popular magazine focusing on highlighting local criminals and their mugshots.

The job also got her close to her new beau, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). The pair have great chemistry and he has proven himself to be a worthy successor to her marriage with David. Hopefully the two “alphas” can make it work… at least until David can return to the show for good.

Getting to Know Blue

David’s new girlfriend may be a strange hippie constantly getting into disagreements with Darlene, but Juliette Lewis sure knows how to make a character we should hate likable.

When Blue returned to the series to help Darlene figure out her relationship woes — revealing her previous career as a dominatrix in the process — we almost fell in love with the wacky new character.

Becky’s Bombshell

The Conners brought a miracle to its first season with the reveal that Becky was pregnant, despite doctors telling her in the Roseanne reboot that it would be difficult for her to conceive.

While she is facing being a single mother, the plot twist has seen Becky grow in just a few episodes and has brought her and Darlene closer together. We cannot wait to meet the newest member of the Conner family.

Katey Sagal

The series has featured many big name guest stars in its first season but we have a special place in our heart for Katey Sagal’s Louise.

A friend of Dan and Roseanne’s from high school who left town to pursue a music career and is now back, Sagal’s character was the first woman to flirt with Dan after becoming a widower. We have no interest in seeing Dan and Louise become a couple, but we hope Sagal makes her guest appearances on the ABC comedy a regular thing.

The Conners returns with new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.