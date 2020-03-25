‘The Conners’ Gets Harris out of the House, and the Family Some Matching Tattoos

Tuesday night’s episode of The Conners featured a lot of new things for the family. New childcare, new jobs and even some new celebratory tattoos. Becky (Lecy Goranson) was looking for childcare for her newborn, while Harris (Emma Kenney) was looking for a job. (Warning: Spoilers for The Conners‘ latest episode, “Tats and Tias,” below.)

This week’s installment found Dan (John Goodman) running into an old biker buddy, Tony, who just opened up a tattoo shop and is looking to hire some help — hence the episode’s title. With Harris both unemployed and depressed after moving back home, Dan works to help get her the gig.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Darlene was behind the idea of getting Harris back on her feet, she resisted telling her daughter at first, opting to spend more time making crank phone calls and relaxing on the couch to Britney Spears movies. Eventually, Darlene comes around, and Harris gets a job at Tony’s new shop. And in the Conner family, there’s no better way to celebrate than with some matching tattoos to commemorate the occasion. The 30 percent discount was just the icing on the cake.

Meanwhile, with Becky on the hunt for some affordable options to care for her newborn, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) suggests she reach out to the family of her baby’s father, Emilio (Rene Rosado) for support. While the family appeared willing to help the baby, they didn’t have the nicest things to say (in Spanish) about her mother. Or her aunt, for that matter. Despite her unwillingness to confront them, she eventually does, and not only finds some common ground with Emilio’s family but a place to help care for his baby.

It was a slightly less eventful episode than some recent installments. Last week, the series featured guest stars Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne appearing as a couple who were interested in expanding their relationship to include Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). Given Ozzy‘s current struggle with Parkinson’s, fans were elated to see the couple having fun on screen together.

Prior to that, The Conners ended up becoming a mini-Shameless reunion. Noel Fisher, who appears on the Showtime series, did a two-episode guest run as a now-grown “Little” Ed, Jr., who re-entered Dan’s life after the death of their father. Things got more complicated between the two given the very different relationships they had with him.

The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.