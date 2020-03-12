'The Conners': Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to Star in 'Roseanne' Spinoff, First Look Revealed

Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy Osbourne will guest star in an upcoming episode of ABC's The Conners, the network confirmed Thursday. The couple are slated to appear on the Tuesday, March 17 episode, titled "Beards, Thrupples and Robots," in unknown roles, TVLine reports.

The network also released a first-look image from the episode, showing Osbourne and her husband sitting at the iconic table. Written by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan, and directed by Dave Caplan, "Beards, Thrupples and Robots" is promising to serve up plenty of laughs and drama.

"Harris is the boss of Darlene after her mom, desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse; Jackie decides to take her 'thrupple' relationship with Ron and Janelle to the next level; and everyone makes fun of Ben’s appearance after he shaves his beard in an attempt to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers for the magazine," an official synopsis for the episode reads.

Along with joining a long list of other notable guest stars that have appeared on the show – Dan Aykroyd, Cheryl Hines, Noel Fisher, Clark Gregg, Jennifer Grey, among others – the March 17 guest appearance will also mark a reunion of sorts as Osbourne once again graces the screen with her former The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert. Gilbert left the CBS daytime talk show last year, though she has had a few occasional mini reunions with her former co-hosts. In fact, back in February, Osbourne shared a photo to Instagram of herself, Gilbert, and Aisha Tyler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Feb 27, 2020 at 1:20pm PST

At this time, neither Osbourne nor her husband, who recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, have commented on their guest roles in the series.

Following the March 17 episode, "Tats and Tias" will premiere the following week.

"Harris is newly unemployed, depressed and has moved back into the house, while Becky struggles to find affordable childcare. Jackie suggests Becky reach out to Emilio’s family for support and he gladly suggests she contact the two aunts who helped raise him. Dan runs into an old riding buddy, Tony (played by Steve Agee), who recently opened up a leather and tattoo shop and is looking to hire some help. Dan and Darlene tag team to get Harris the job and the family contemplates celebratory tattoos," the synopsis for that episode reads.

New episodes of The Conners air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is a developing story...