‘The Conners’ Halloween Episode: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Conners/Roseanne‘s Halloween episodes are always epic, and the 2019 installment will not disappoint. The ABC comedy series will stage a new episode themed around the spooky holiday, filled with costumes and the return of a beloved location. The show will air at its typical time Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers with DVRs can also record the episode to watch later, just make sure that you are recording the accurate times so you don’t miss a second of the action. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu, as well as on demand the day after it airs.

A description for the upcoming episode released by ABC reads: “Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) learns that the Chinese restaurant is going out of business and sees an opportunity to reopen the Lunch Box, but she’s caught by surprise when she uncovers a secret. Meanwhile, Mary (Jayden Rey) gets upset when a woman assumes she is adopted, and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continues to deal with her complicated love life.”

Fans of the series will remember the latest episode saw as Darlene faced the fallout of her juggling the relationships between Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and David (Johnny Galecki).

Though Darlene went to a therapy session with David set on breaking up with him, her on-again-off-again husband surprised her by breaking up with her first, admitting that he never felt like he had a voice in their 20-year relationship.

Heartbreak stuck Darlene again when she returned to her job at the magazine to find Ben had plans about the future of their relationship. He revealed he was also breaking up with her, after finding out she was still with David. Since they also work together and he needs her to run the magazine, he said he would be happy with them being awkward at work for now.

The episode will also mark the first time the show will address the site of The Lunch Box in some time. Jackie memorably broke down at the Chinese Restaurant in Season 1, after she realized her and Roseanne’s legacy was truly gone. With the recent end of her latest relationship, it might be the perfect time for her to restart the family business.

Will you be watching? And what’s with Darlene dressed up like Becky in the photo above? The Conners‘ latest Halloween episode airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.