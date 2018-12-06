‘The Conners’ Golden Globes Snub Does Not Have Fans Laughing

The Conners was snubbed during the 2019 Golden Globes nominations, and fans of the show are not laughing about it.

After the nominations were announced on Thursday, fans of the series’ noticed that both had not been included and quickly turned to social media to share their frustrations and dismay over the situation.

“Hollywood making it clear they could give a rats a— [about] what we think. Candace Bergen is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the now cancelled (poor ratings) Murphy Brown. Roseanne was the #1 show on [ABC] until those PC geniuses decided to cancel,” one Roseanne fan commented.

Another fan commented that the show was among a group of many that got “left out in the cold LA rain this morning.”

As one fan noted, it is correct that Candace Bergen was nominated for a Golden Globe this year, in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

It is also correct that the Murphy Brown revival has not quite had the same high TV Ratings that the Roseanne revival had, nor does it quite hit what The Conners pulls in.

However, Murphy Brown has not been officially cancelled by CBS, and remains one of the most critically acclaimed sitcoms of all-time, with both Seasons 1 and 10 holding 100 percent Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

By comparison, The Conners currently holds a 92 percent Fresh rating with the outlet. “The Conners offers the comforts of its source show, but more focus on the family’s ever-evolving dynamics adds a welcome layer of working-class empathy without losing any of the laughs,” the site’s Critics’ Consensus reads.

The Conners reunites the cast of Roseanne, sans the former series lead — Roseanne Barr — as she was fired from ABC over racist comments she made online.

Following the cancellation of the Roseanne revival, producers quickly put together a pitch for The Conners — a series that sees the Conner family moving on after Roseanne Conner’s unexpected death — and ABC picked up to series.

In The Conners, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman all reprised the roles they first appeared in when Roseanne first aired in the late ’80s. Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey all reprise the new roles they originated in the Roseanne revival prior to its cancellation.