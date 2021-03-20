'The Conners' Dedicates Season 3 Finale to Late Crew Member

✖

The Conners Season 3 finale will reportedly be dedicated to a member of the show's audio crew, who died unexpectedly on Thursday. Series star Michael Fishman announced the news on Friday on Instagram, alongside a photo of the clapperboard for the episode decorated in honor of Terrel Richmond. The series finale is slated to air on Wednesday, April 7.

"Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond," read Fishman's post, which was re-posted from director Jody Margolin Hahn. "Today, we shoot our finale episode of [The Conners] Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man." In another post later on, Fishman added: "We shared a stage, large portions of our lives, and we will forever be connected."

The details of Richmond's passing have not been made public, but The Conners' production company, Tom Werner's Werner Entertainment, did confirm the news in a public statement published by Deadline. It said: "With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years."

"As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process," the statement concluded. Fans filled the comment section of Fishman's post with condolences, wishing the actor well.

"Awe so sad. Hope the show has Lotsa love and memories filled with it," one person wrote. Another added: "So sorry for your loss Michael," while a third commented: "My deepest condolences to you, your castmates, the family, and friends. My heart is with all of you."

Fishman has played D.J. Conner for most of his life now, taking the role when he was just six years old. He likely grew up with Richmond as a constant on set, as the original run of Roseanne did not end until Fishman was 15 years old.

Fishman went on to other TV and film roles in the intervening years, staying close to Roseanne Barr when possible. In recent years, Fishman was among those who championed the revival of Roseanne, and then the transition to The Conners. He has continued to play an adult version of D.J. since 2018, and last year he directed his first episode as well.

The Conners Season 3 finale has now been filmed, but it will be a few weeks before it premieres on TV, and Richmond's memorial with it. New episodes air each Wednesday night until April 7, when a special two-part finale premieres. The show starts at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.