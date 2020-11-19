'The Conners' Fans Have Thoughts on That Darlene 'Pregnancy' Twist

Going into Wednesday night's episode of The Conners, fans had high expectations. ABC's promos for the episode clearly laid out that Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) was pregnant and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) was the father. However, ABC pulled the rug out from under viewers. In turns out, Darlene only thought she was pregnant. She was actually starting menopause, meaning Darlene would be remaining a mother-of-two. Fans had mixed thoughts on the twist, as is the case when sitcoms throw fans for a loop like this. Some Conners fans never believed Darlene was pregnant, but others held out hope. Those later viewers were saddened when the truth was revealed. Scroll through to read fans' roller coaster of reactions.

Darlene is pregnant... #TheConners pic.twitter.com/nxvk9Qcys2 — Caitlin (@kikabelle) November 19, 2020 Fans were initially super surprised by the news. They especially loved the moment between Darlene and Ben when they reacted to the news. "Aww Ben’s reaction to knowing Darlene is pregnant is really cute and sweet!!," one of the couple's fans wrote. prevnext

(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless) A second fan wrote, "Watching Ben’s reaction finding out Darlene is pregnant was a joy to watch! It brought actual tears to my eyes." However, the initial joy soon turned to suspicion that the couple was getting excited for no reason. prevnext

Why do I have a feeling that Darlene may be starting her change of life? Maybe she’s not pregnant... we will see. — AuntieB63 (@AuntieB63) November 19, 2020 One doubtful fan wrote, "We sure Darlene is up the duff and not going through menopause and it’s Harris that’s pregnant?" prevnext

(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandles) A second fan brought Becky's pregnancy into the matter, thinking it was a bit too unbelievable that both women would each be expecting. "We really supposed to believe Darlene AND Becky old asses are pregnant!" they wrote. prevnext

#theconners Darlene's in menopause pic.twitter.com/UlOnxgzbXL — The Best Darn Girls (@TheBestDarnGirl) November 19, 2020 Once the pregnancy news turned to the reveal that Darlene was experiencing menopause, fans were heartbroken for the characters. Just as they did when they thought a new Conner family member was on the way, viewers expressed their disappointment in tweets. prevnext

(Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless) "I wondered if Darlene wasn’t actually pregnant...it’s still sad to see her be disappointed though," one Conners fan wrote. prevnext