‘The Conners’: 5 Family Members Introduced in New Promo

ABC released another teaser for The Conners, although it features no new footage. This one includes stills of the returning Conner family, along with Blues Traveler’s “Run-Around” as the soundtrack.

ABC simply added “Family” in the caption on Twitter, along with the 15-second spot. The tweet was later deleted.

We see old stills from the last season of Roseanne, showing Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and D.J. (Michael Fishman). At the end, John Goodman announces when the spin-off will premiere on ABC.

The Conners will pick up after the family experiences a major shake-up, which is expected to be the death of Roseanne Barr’s character. In an interview with Brandon Straka on YouTube, Barr said her character will die after an opioid overdose.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” Barr said, adding that her character’s death seems to “so cruelly insult the people who loved that family in that show.”

Goodman also recently revealed that Roseanne Conner will be dead in the new series.

“It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” Goodman said of his character.

Roseanne was cancelled in May after Barr published a racist tweet in which she compared Valerie Jarrett, a former aide for President Barack Obama, to the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes characters. Barr has insisted she is not racist and was not aware that Jarrett is black. She also said the tweet was sent while she was on Ambien.

“Well, I’ve done some weird things on Ambien, and I think a lot of people have, too. I’ve heard from thousands of people about it,” the comedian told Dr. Mahmet Oz in the Dr. Oz season premiere. “One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it — so that was like four hours if you think about it — and didn’t remember it in the morning. And all the time that happens to me. When I go up in the kitchen and there’s a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere.”

While Barr continues explaining her side of the story, the rest of the Roseanne cast is filming The Conners. The first photo from the set shows a recreation of the Conner household is still being used. Maya Lynne Robinson is also joining the show as D.J.’s wife Geena, who was stationed in the Middle East during the Roseanne revival season.

The Conners premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16 on ABC in the same 8 p.m. ET timelsot Roseanne had last season.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless