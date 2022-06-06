'The Chi': Rumors Surface Over Star's Exit From Show

✖

Season 5 of The Chi is returning to Showtime this month but one of its stars, Jasmine Davis who plays Imani on the show, is missing. Davis, 30, announced her departure in a tweet ahead of promo for the forthcoming season to be released and though she didn't fully elaborate at the time of announcing her exit, she did hint at tension on the set and mentioned Disney's involvement. With her mention of Disney, many believed Davis left the show as a result of the company's initial silent stance on Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. But according to sources close to the situation say Davis' exit is more acrimonious than originally imagined.

Page Six reveals a source told them that producers at 20th Television discovered that Davis submitted a fake Covid vaccination card, promoting an internal investigation. "Jasmine asked for a vaccination exemption when she submitted a vaccination card for the prior season," an insider told the outlet. "This triggered an investigation and Jasmine then quit the show." But according to Davis, who has been Tweeting amid news breaking, she will be revealing all shortly. "Thank all of you for your kind words and support. I'll be doing my first of 4 of different interviews as promised on why I left [TheChi] Wednesday at 1 PM on IG live you will find out who the interview is being taken place with Wednesday at noon [thechi] [jasminedavis]," she wrote in one tweet.

When a fan asked whether or not she'll return if asked back, she declined. "Sorry sweetheart I gave them chances after the chances some people are just Pattie and refused to respect other," she wrote back.

In a separate tweet, Davis claims the show's insiders are trying to smear her name. "42 years i've been bullied 4 being on a show that was kind of a nightmare & the moment I clap back Instagram flag my comment as harassing them for trying to harass me on my page it's unfair how they can come on my page and say whatever with no consequences."

A source told Page Six that Davis' remarks about a toxic work environment are "simply retaliatory." They also allege she made no such complaints during her two years on the show.