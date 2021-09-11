The Bratz TV Show We Completely Forgot Existed

At one point, Barbie had a whole lot of competition courtesy of the popular Bratz dolls. And like Barbie, Bratz’s merchandise and promotional materials extended beyond just school pencils and T shirts. There was a television show that aired on Cartoon Network for two full seasons chronicling the lives of Bratz and their successful teenage empire.

Bratz, also known as Bratz: The Series, was an animated television series produced by Mike Young Productions, MGA Entertainment, and distributed by Lionsgate Television. The show premiered on both Cartoon Network and 4Kids TV and aired from 2005-2006.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series chronicled four female teenagers who ran their own teen magazine while struggling to balance everything while attending high school. The girls – Cloe, Jade, Sasha, Yasmin – dealt with a rival magazine called “Your Thing,” which was operated by the self-proclaimed “Reigning Queen of Fashion” Burdine Maxwell. Burdine also had mean identical twin interns Kirstee and Kaycee, known as “the Tweevils,” to do her dirty work.

Despite the popularity of the real-life dolls, the show wasn’t always well received by critics. Common Sense Media felt the show could be a bad influence on young viewers, saying the emphasis on looks and fashion sent the wrong message.

Recently, a new web series titled Talkin’ Bratz aired on the official Bratz TikTok page. Original members Olivia Hack and Ogie Banks reprise their roles as Cloe and Dylan.

A movie followed the canceled series. Bratz: The Movie premiered in 2017 and followed the four characters as they entered high school. The film starred Nathalia Ramos as Yasmin, Skyler Shaye as Cloe, Janel Parrish as Jade, and Logan Browning as Sasha. The film tackles everyday issues teenagers encounter, including rivalries and cliques. The four girls eventually compete in a talent showcase at the school.

Bratz dolls remain on the market and are available for purchase. Merchandise is also available at select retailers and online.