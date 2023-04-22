'The Big Bang Theory' Star Gets Married

The Big Bang Theory star Kevin Sussman recently revealed on social media that he married Addie Hall in an outdoor ceremony last weekend. The wedding photo posted to Sussman's Instagram page on April 20 shows the groom wearing a navy blue suit with an array of flowers on the lapel. Meanwhile, Addie sported a white gown with button detailing down the bodice, lace on the skirt, and pearl earrings to complete her look. The actor, who portrayed Stuart Bloom in the CBS sitcom, captioned the image of his wedding, "Did I mention I got married this weekend?" The former Big Bang Theory cast members noted his post and congratulated him on his recent nuptials. Kunal Nayyar, his longtime co-star in The Dropout, was the first to congratulate the newlywed. In his comments, the Raj Koothrappali actor expressed his excitement for the couple by saying: "Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother." During the 12-season run of the CBS comedy, Raj and Stuart often found themselves teaming up. Judging by Nayyar's enthusiastic comment, their friendship onscreen also translated off-camera. Eventually, more alums commented on Sussman's photo, including his onscreen love interest Lauren Lapkus. She expressed her excitement about Sussman and his bride, writing, "Wow! Congrats!!"

Another Big Bang Theory love interest commented on the wedding day post, as Kate Micucci, who played Lucy on the show, wrote: Congratulations!!! During Seasons 6 and 7, Micucci played Lucy, who formed an ill-fated relationship with Raj. As soon as Micucci left her congratulations, her Garfunkel and Oates partner and fellow Big Bang Theory alum Riki Lindhome congratulated the couple. Lindhome commented on the photo, "Congratulations!!" During Season 2, Lindhome left a lasting impression on Big Bang fans as Sheldon's stalkerish assistant Ramona Nowitzki. Everyone appeared eager to see Sussman find happiness compared to the last time viewers saw Stuart Bloom on the sitcom.

In October 2020, Sussman made his Instagram debut with Addie when he posted a selfie of the pair at a pumpkin patch with the caption "After the hunt." The couple made their red carpet debut in February 2022 when Sussman starred in Hulu's The Dropout as Mark Roessler, the fictional director of the Theranos lab. The actor celebrated the occasion on social media by writing, "Went to The Dropout premiere with this gorgeous creature last night." The following month, he announced that he had proposed to Addie on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of the couple dining at an Italian restaurant and Addie wearing a diamond ring. He wrote at the time, "Folks… she said yes!" Kevin was previously married to Alessandra Young from 2006 to 2017. In addition to the Emmy-nominated The Dropout, Kevin Sussman has been working on various projects. He recently teamed up with Mayim Bialik on her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. A date has yet to be set for his next project, Lessons in Chemistry, but it will premiere sometime this fall on Apple TV+.