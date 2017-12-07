Sneak Peek: Sheldon Shares Wedding Update on ‘Big Bang Theory’

Tonight’s new episode of The Big Bang Theory delivers an update on Sheldon and Amy’s wedding plans. In a preview clip from the episode, Sheldon tells Leonard about the planning process they have come up with.

In the clip, posted by Entertainment Tonight, Howard (Simon Helberg) asks Sheldon (Jim Parsons) if he’s having fun planning the wedding with Amy (Mayim Bialik). Sheldon says they have come up with a mathematical approach called “decision theory” to decide who comes up with what. So, “heck yeah,” he’s having a lot of fun.

They assigned all wedding decisions randomly, including what system to use to number tables.

“Why not hexadecimal?” Leonard asks.

“Because this is our wedding, not a joke,” Sheldon snaps back.

Another plot in the episode, titled “The Confidence Erosion,” follows Raj (Kunal Nayyar), who has decided to “break up” with Howard. He realizes that his best friend is now hurting his confidence.

This is the penultimate episode before the midseason break. Next week’s episode is called “The Celebration Reverberation,” in which Sheldon and Howard plan birthday parties for Amy and Halley, Howard and Bernadette’s daughter.

The Big Bang Theory airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS