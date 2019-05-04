‘The Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Reflects on ‘Hot and Heavy’ Scenes With Co-Star, Former Boyfriend Johnny Galecki

While the relationship between Kaley Cuoco and her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki cooled off the screen, their characters on the show actually grew closer together.

The exes are actually married as their characters, Penny and Leonard Hofstadter, and while you might think that’s a weird thing to deal with for a couple, Cuoco admits that it was quite the opposite according to Us Weekly.

The sitcom star opened about her relationship and its peculiarities in a cover story for Haute Living Los Angeles that hit stands on May 1. In the piece, she admits that the relationship on screen wasn’t so strange after they broke up away from the set.

“We weren’t weird, which is what was weird,” Cuoco admits to the outlet. “It was a mutual breakup, and you can rarely say that. Johnny and I were friends first, then obviously we dated.”

The couple spent two years together before finally splitting in December 2009 according to Us Weekly. But on the series, the love between their characters was actually moving in the opposite direction.

“When we broke up, it was funny because that was when our relationship on the show was hot and heavy. There were a lot of bed scenes,” Cuoco revealed. “We were a little like, ‘We were trying to end the relationship and it kept falling back in.’ We got over it really fast and we’re closer than ever now. It could have gone either way, and I was really proud of us.”

Cuoco moved on from her breakup with Galecki and married Ryan Sweeting on New Year’s Eve 2013. It was another romance that wasn’t meant to continue and the couple divorced after less than two years according to Us Weekly. The high-profile split played out in the media somewhat, but Cuoco bounced back after meeting Karl Cook and marrying again in July 2018.

Just to show that there was no awkwardness with the co-stars, Galecki even attended the latest wedding according to Us Weekly and wrote a sweet message on Instagram for the new couple.

“Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife [Kaley Cuoco] and [Karl Cook] whose words brought us all to tears last night,” the actor wrote. “So much love for you both.”

Funny enough, the revelations from Cuoco dropped shortly before Galecki announced he and girlfriend Alaina Meyer were expecting a child. The 44-year-old actor and his 21-year-old love confirmed the news on Friday in a statement with PEOPLE.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announced that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the statement said.

No matter what, the friendship and good news is another cherry on top of the end of The Big Bang Theory. It might be an emotional end, but good things are following right behind.

