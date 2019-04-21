‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Has Fans Crying Over Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Before Thursday’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, star Kaley Cuoco shared a behind-the-scenes photo from one of the final curtain calls for the cast, sending fans rushing for the tissue box.

The photo shows Cuoco with Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki clapping and laughing together after filming one of the show’s final episodes. The photo was taken by writer Alex Ayers, who joined the show in 2017.

“Only a few curtain calls left!! Cue tears!!!” Cuoco wrote in the caption. She added the hashtag “the final season.”

“My favorite show ending..I am holding back the tears. Thanks for all [the] laughs,” one fan wrote.

“Never miss an episode!!! So sad, there will be tears,” another added.

“I will truly miss all of [you] in my living room each [week],” another fan wrote. “I didn’t start watching in the beginning but once I did I quickly begun to adore each of you and catch ALL the reruns and new [episodes]. Best wishes!”

There are only five episodes of The Big Bang Theory left, with the hour-long series finale airing on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the upcoming April 25 episode “The Decision Reverberation,” Raj (Nayyar) is concerned his colleagues will not take him seriously as he prepares to publish a paper about discovering alien life. Meanwhile, Leonard (Galecki) wants to be the lead investigator on a plasma physics study, and Penny (Cuoco) encourages him to stand up for himself.

Cuoco has worn her emotions on her sleeve when it comes to the end of The Big Bang Theory, a show that made her a household name for more than a decade. During the Television Critics Association Press tour in February, Cuoco said she was “already losing it” because it was so hard to say goodbye to her co-stars.

“I’ve loved seeing them every day and I’m so proud of them,” Cuoco said at the time. “And this has been a huge team effort. It’s not just [the cast]. You don’t see everything that goes on. You don’t hear about the writers that are busting their asses and the crew and everything… There’s a reason why we’ve gotten to this point.”

Cuoco said the feeling of filming each episode of the show will be what she will miss the most.

“I think no matter what I do in the future, our show nights will never feel like a Big Bang Theory show night,” the former 8 Simple Rules star added.

In March, The Big Bang Theory marked 276 episodes, breaking the record for most episodes for a sitcom. The previous record was held by Cheers, which had 275 episodes across 11 seasons.

“And there you have it…this script officially makes us the longest running sitcom in the history of television, just surpassing the show Cheers. So cheers to that [smiley face emoticon] lil Delhi boy, making history,” Nayyar wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the script. “Thank you for your kindness over these past 12 years, there are no words in any language that could ever express the love I have for all of you… so, from my heart to yours, I love you.”

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

