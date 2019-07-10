‘The 100’ Star Henry Ian Cusick Confirms Exit After 6 Seasons

Fans of The CW‘s hit sci-fi series The 100 said goodbye to one of the show’s original stars during Tuesday night’s all new episode, “What You Take With You.” The episode marked the final appearance of actor Henry Ian Cusick, best known to fans as Marcus Kane, bringing the total number of series regulars left from Season 1 down to just four.

Warning! Major spoilers for The 100 Season 6 lie ahead!

“All things end and that’s was Kane’s,” Cusick confirmed his exit on Twitter just after the episode aired. “Thanks to [Jason Rothenberg] and all the cast crew writers directors of #the100 but especially to you #kabby and #kane supporters, your passion and support over the years has been truly wonderful and I love you guys for that! May we meet again.”

After being attacked by Vinson, the cannibalistic prisoner aboard Eligius IV, in Season 5, Kane had been left in cryosleep after a failed attempt to save him with the help of Monty’s potent algae. In a last ditch effort to save him, his consciousness had been moved to the body of Gavin, with actor Greyston Holt briefly taking on the role of Skaikru’s former Chancellor.

The move to a new body, essentially killing Gavin in the process, did not sit well with Kane, who ultimately made the decision to float himself along with the Nightblood serum to prevent further Nightbloods from being created. Of course, fans were treated to a final heartbreaking scene between Kane and Abby Griffin before the airlock chamber opened.

Speaking on the death, showrunner Jason Rothenberg applauded Cusick’s time on the show.

“I have to say it was a pleasure and an honor to have [Cusick] on our show for the past 6 years,” he wrote. “The guy classed up the joint. Really helped us make the point that we were not a teen show. Not that there’s anything wrong with teen shows. Anyway, we will miss him.”

Rothenberg also acknowledged the upset expressed by some fans of the series.

“I know some people are upset by the end of tonights’s episode, but there’s a place for tragedy on TV. That’s what this was. And what the show has always been,” he wrote. “I know it hurts. That’s the point. If it’s not your cup of tea, I get that, too. Be well.”

Cusick had been a staple on The 100 since its debut season, playing a pivotal role in peacemaking between the Grounders and Skaikru, and while Kane is now gone, fans can still catch the actor in the upcoming fourth season of MacGyver. Cusick will reportedly portray series regular Russ, a handsome and quick-witted Oxford-educated ex-Miliary who is a master manipulator and salesman.

New episodes of The 100, which has already been picked up for a seventh season, air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.