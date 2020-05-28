‘The 100’: Major Character Returns in New Episode

After disappearing early on in Season 6, The 100's newest episode finally saw the return of one fan-favorite character. In an episode that served as twist on the mind as it jumped between time, "The Garden," the second outing of The CW sci-fi series' seventh and final season offered answers to some burning questions lingering on fans' minds, all while leaving the fate of several other characters still hanging in the balance. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The 100 Season 7, Episode 2, "The Garden."

Just several minutes into the episode, and marking a twist that had been nearly a season in the making, Charmaine Diyoza made her return. Diyoza had last been seen in Season 6, Episode 8, "The Old Man and the Anomaly," entering the anomaly with Octavia following behind her after seeing a hallucination of her then unborn daughter Hope. While Octavia returned from the anomaly not long after, Diyoza remained missing, with "The Garden" finally explaining what happened when the two unlikely friends entered the mysterious glowing green light.

Although Diyoza and Octavia had entered the anomaly only seconds apart, they had been separated by nearly three month’s time, long enough for Diyoza to be in labor by the time Octavia finally arrived on the entirely new planet, which fans later learn is dubbed "Skyring" by Hope and known as Planet Beta to Gabriel. Thanks to a back-and-forth time jump to the same location, which is also where Echo, Gabriel, and Hope find themselves after jumping through the anomaly, it is learned that the planet is used by a group called The Disciples, who descend from another planet called Bardo, as a prison for people to atone for their sins. That prison, however, serves as a sanctuary for Diyoza, who raises Hope over the course of the next several years with the help of Octavia, who spends six years desperately trying to return to Sanctum before finally tossing a message in a bottle for Bellamy into the anomaly.

Their small sanctuary comes crumbling around them, however, when that message is seemingly intercepted by The Disciples, who, 10 years after Octavia and Diyoza arrived on Skyring, come and take them away, leaving Hope fending for herself. It is unclear how Octavia ended up back on Sanctum, but it is later revealed by Hope that she had made a deal with one of The Disciples to tag Octavia in exchange for her mother’s survival.

