‘That ’70s Show’ Star Topher Grace Talks Reboot: ‘I Would Do It For Sure’

Topher Grace is all in for a That 70’s Show reboot.

The actor opened up about his former TV home back in May, revealing he would be more than willing to reunite with cast and crew of the hit sitcom.

“I would do it for sure because that was a very wonderful time for us,” Grace told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were all very close, having that experience every single day with each other. It was great to broadcast it out once a week, but, like, I’m still great friends with those guys.”

However, he did say the project could be near impossible, considering his former co-stars busy work schedules.

“If someone said to you, “What if I got your whole high school class back together and you hung out for a year?” Yeah, I don’t think it will happen. It would be so hard to bring that crew together. For me, I’d do it if no one ever saw it. Just ’cause it would be great to hang out with them for a week or something.”

Grace’s Eric Forman was written out of That 70’s Show at the end of its seventh season, with reports saying at the time the actor was ready to move on with his career. Ashton Kutcher also went on to starring in a recurring role on the final season.

Both actors appeared in the series finale, which first aired on May 18, 2006.

Another obstacle to a complete That 70’s Show reunion would be Danny Masterson‘s downfall following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Masterson played Eric’s best friend, Steven Hyde.

The actor was fired from his Netflix series The Ranch, which Kutcher co-stars in. His last appearance was doing Part 5 of the series, which premiered June 15 on the streaming service.

Grace commented on the allegations against his former co-star, making sure not to defend his behavior.

“You know, I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I’m defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff,” Grace said. “I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring.”

Masterson has denied the allegations and lashed out at Netflix for its decision to let him go.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” Masterson said in December. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

All current episodes of The Ranch are now available to stream on Netflix. All episodes of That 70’s Show are also available to stream on the platform.