Thanksgiving TV Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Hits Thursday High

CBS took advantage of most networks airing repeats on Thanksgiving night, as Young Sheldon saw its best ratings in over a month.

The Big Bang Theory prequel series aired after a rerun of Big Bang and the Los Angeles Chargers-Dallas Cowboys game. Young Sheldon captured 11.28 million viewers and a 2.6 18-49 rating, making it the top-rated new episode of the night. As TVLine points out, that was a 30 percent jump in the ratings from last week and its best ratings since the Sept. 25 airing of the pilot. Therefore, it was also its best rating since moving to Thursdays.

Elsewhere on CBS, the Big Bang rerun was the top-rated non-sports program of the night, earning 12.07 million viewers and a 2.9 18-49 rating. Mom drew 7.97 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, while Life in Pieces followed with 5.91 million viewers and a 1.3. S.W.A.T. closed out the night with 5.77 million viewers and a 1.1 18-49 rating.

NBC‘s Football Night In America pre-game show had 11.7 million viewers and a 3.2 18-49 rating. The game, which featured the New York Giants and Washington Redskins, averaged 14.9 million viewers and a 4.4 18-49 rating.

ABC and Fox both aired full slates of repeats, but The CW tried to get some eyeballs for new episodes. Supernatural mustered just 1.21 million viewers, while Arrow had just 1.11 million viewers. Both shows had a 0.3 18-49 rating and were down from the previous week.

Photo: Michael Desmond/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./CBS