A new photo of what the Teletubbies Sun Baby looks like now has come out, and it has social media commenting. The original Sun Baby is named Jess Smith, and she is now in her mid ’20s. She originated the role when the Teletubbies first debuted in 1997. The series ended in 2001 but was later rebooted in 2015. At that time, a new Sun Baby was cast. The role went to a toddler named Berry.

Recently a 2016 photo of Smith holding Berry while she was reveled to be the new Sun Baby went viral and had fans very confused.

Many believed that the picture was meant to suggest that Smith has given birth to a daughter who was now taking on the role, but that was not the case.

In the caption on the post from the Teletubbies official Instagram page, it was explained: The original Sun Baby is all grown-up! Introducing little Berry – who will be playing the #SunBaby in brand-new episodes of the #Teletubbies. Coming to the #USA on May 30 at 8am/7c – only on #NickJr.”

Many have since taken to Twitter to joke about how the photo makes them feel, with some still not aware that the two Sun Baby actresses are not mother and daughter.

“The Teletubbies Sun Baby has a baby,” one person tweeted, to which someone else replied, “This has made me feel 800 years old.”

The Teletubbies Twitter page then began to explain the situation, telling fans, “This is the original Sun Baby, Jess Smith, with our new Sun Baby, Berry! Seeing Jess all grown up makes us feel old too!”

“AH! It’s not quite true… The @TeletubbiesHQ have tweeted me (!!!) It’s the ORIGINAL sun baby with the NEW sun baby. IT’S NOT HER BABY. I still feel 800 years old though,” one corrected fan said.

The Teletubbies, who took the entire world by storm when they were introduced in the late ’90s, are four whimsical creatures named Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po.

Additional supporting characters include The Noo-noo (a sentient vacuum cleaner), The Voice Trumpets, The Tubby Phone and The Tiddlytubbies.